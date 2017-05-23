Geraint Thomas eyes Tour de France gain after Giro d'Italia pain
Geraint Thomas is meant to be in Italy, scaling the peaks of its daunting mountains as the Giro d'Italia draws to a close this weekend. Instead, after being forced to withdraw from the race prematurely, the cyclist is sat outside a grand country house, bathed in rare Welsh sunshine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC