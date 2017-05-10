Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates taken d...

Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates taken down by police motorbike in Giro d'Italia

Britons Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates saw their hopes of Giro d'Italia victory disappear after a police motorbike caused them to crash on Sunday's ninth stage, which was won by Nairo Quintana. Welshman Thomas and Spanish team-mate Mikel Landa, who were Team Sky's joint leaders for the Giro, suffered major time losses after the crash inside the final 15 kilometres of the 149km stage from Montenero di Bisaccia to Blockhaus.

