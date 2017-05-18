George Bennett Rides to Victory in Pasadena at the 2017 Amgen Tour of California

Peter Sagan of Slovakia riding for BORA-hansgrohe in the Visit California Race Leader Jersey, Lachlan Morton of Australia riding for Team Dimension Data in the TAG Heuer Best Young Rider jersey, George Bennett of New Zealand riding for Team LottoNL-Jumbo in the AMGEN Race Leader jersey, Daniel Alexander Jaramillo of Colombia riding for UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling in the Lexus King of the Mountain jersey, and Evan Huffman of United States riding for Rally Cycling in the AMGEN Breakaway Most Courageous rider jersey pose for a photo on the podium following stage 7 of the 2017 AMGEN Tour of California on May 20, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.