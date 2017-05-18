Gaviria wins again to continue stunning Giro debut
Colombia's Fernando Gaviria continued to take the Giro d'Italia by storm when he timed his sprint to perfection to win the 13th stage on Friday, taking his tally to four victories in the race. The Quick Step-Floors rider came from nowhere at the end of the 167km stage from Reggio Emilia to Tortona to blast through a gap and cross the line first.
