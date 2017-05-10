Gaviria sprints to 2nd Giro d'Italia victory on 5th stage
Colombia's Fernando Gaviria won a bunch sprint at the end of the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday to claim his second victory of this year's race, while Quick-Step teammate Bob Jungels remained in the overall lead.
