Gaviria sprints to 2nd Giro d'Italia victory on 5th stage

MESSINA, Sicily - Colombia's Fernando Gaviria won a bunch sprint at the end of the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday to claim his second victory of this year's race, while Quick-Step teammate Bob Jungels remained in the overall lead.

