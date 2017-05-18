Gary Sutton let go from Cycling Australia coaching role

After 26 years with Cycling Australia as a national coach, Gary Sutton's time with the Federation will come to a close effective June 30. The announcement that Sutton will not have his contract renewed comes just over one month after he guided the women's endurance squad to silver in the team pursuit, silver in the individual pursuit, and bronze in the omnium at the Track World Championships . Recently appointed high-performance director Simon Jones, who replaced the outgoing Kevin Tabotta, informed Sutton earlier in the week following the advertisement of the role on the eve of the Track Worlds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.