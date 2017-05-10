French bank Credit Agricole's Q1 profits surge higher
May 11 French bank Credit Agricole reported a near fourfold increase in first-quarter profit, as it moved on from a complex revamp of shareholding ties with its parent group and benefited from a surge in trading activity. Net income rose to 845 million euros from 227 million, while revenues increased 24 percent to 4.7 billion euros, due to a bumper quarter for market activities, stronger asset management inflows and a rebound in French retail banking.
