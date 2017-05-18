Fraile moves into KOM lead - Giro d'Italia shorts
A day after his debut Grand Tour stage win , Dimension Data 's Omar Fraile returned to the podium to collect the blue King of the Mountains jersey. Fraile, a two-time KOM winner at the Vuelta a Espana, disposed Jan Polanc atop the standings by three points, and became the second Dimension Data rider of the 2017 Giro to lead the KOM classification after Daniel Teklehaimanot on stage 2. Tied on points at the start of the day, Fraile got the better of Polanc on the category 2 Colla Di Casaglia climb, and then picked up another point at the second catergorised climb, Valico Appenninico, to secure the blue jersey.
