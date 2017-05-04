Ewan continues top-ten run at Giro d'...

Ewan continues top-ten run at Giro d'Italia

Coming into his second Giro off the back of two-second places at the Tour de Yorkshire, Ewan won the bunch sprint on stage 1 behind Lukas Postelberger to finish a narrow second on stage 1 in Olbia. In position to take the win on stage 2, Ewan pulled his foot from the pedal to finish ninth.

