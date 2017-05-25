Dumoulin: 'We don't know exactly what the problem was'

Suffice to say, Tom Dumoulin and his Giro d'Italia Odyssey is headline news in the Netherlands. Not even the presence of Ajax in a European final for the first time in 21 years seems to be detracting attention from the maglia rosa, whose crossover celebrity grew still further in the past 24 hours after an urgent toilet stop threatened to leave his challenge in tatters in the shadow of the Stelvio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.