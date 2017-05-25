Dumoulin: I never expected to win the...

Dumoulin: I never expected to win the Giro d'Italia

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Although Tom Dumoulin was not receiving time gaps in his earpiece, he must have had a fair idea that he was winning the Giro d'Italia . Turning a mammoth gear of 58x11 as he left the start gate in Monza, he composed crisp lines through the early bends of the concluding time trial with the concision of Piet Mondrian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May 2 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,578 • Total comments across all topics: 281,372,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC