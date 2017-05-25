Dumoulin fends off Nibali, Quintana

17 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Ortisei, May 25 - Dutchman Tom Dumoulin fended off attacks from Italy's Vincenzo Nibali and Colombia's Nairo Quintana on Thursday's 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 137-km leg from Moen to Ortisei featuring five Mountain Grand Prix, and increased his chances of winning this year's 100th edition of the world's second-biggest stage race. Dumoulin arrived in the same group as Quintana, who is still 31 seconds behind in second, and Nibali, in third place 1'12" behind.

