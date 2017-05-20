Dumoulin dominates a wine triala to take Giro da Italia lead
Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin dominated an individual time trial through Umbria's winemaking region to take the pink jersey after the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday. Dumoulin, who also won time trials in last year's Giro and Tour de France, set the pace on the 40-kilometer route from Foligno to Montefalco, where Sagrantino wine is produced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border...
|May 2
|Wildchild
|1
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC