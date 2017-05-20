Dumoulin dominates a wine triala to t...

Dumoulin dominates a wine triala to take Giro da Italia lead

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Pattaya Mail

Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin dominated an individual time trial through Umbria's winemaking region to take the pink jersey after the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday. Dumoulin, who also won time trials in last year's Giro and Tour de France, set the pace on the 40-kilometer route from Foligno to Montefalco, where Sagrantino wine is produced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May 2 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC