Dumoulin dominates a wine triala to take Giro da Italia lead

Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin dominated an individual time trial through Umbria's winemaking region to take the pink jersey after the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday. Dumoulin, who also won time trials in last year's Giro and Tour de France, set the pace on the 40-kilometer route from Foligno to Montefalco, where Sagrantino wine is produced.

