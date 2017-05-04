Domenico Pozzovivo motivated for 100t...

Domenico Pozzovivo motivated for 100th Giro d'Italia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

The veteran of ten prior Giro d'Italia 's, Domenico Pozzovivo is looking to make his mark on the 100th running of the Corsa Rosa. While Pozzovivo missed the 2009 Giro, marking 100 year's since the Italian Grand Tour was first held, he is motivated for the Giro 100 as AG2R-La Mondiale 's general classification leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... Tue Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC