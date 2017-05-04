Domenico Pozzovivo motivated for 100th Giro d'Italia
The veteran of ten prior Giro d'Italia 's, Domenico Pozzovivo is looking to make his mark on the 100th running of the Corsa Rosa. While Pozzovivo missed the 2009 Giro, marking 100 year's since the Italian Grand Tour was first held, he is motivated for the Giro 100 as AG2R-La Mondiale 's general classification leader.
