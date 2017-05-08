Dad-To-Be Takes On Cycling Record To Prove It's 'Harder Than Giving Birth'
A dad-to-be is attempting to break a famous cycling record days before his wife is due to give birth - because he says 'it's HARDER than having a baby'. Josh Morris, 29, aims to beat Olympian Sir Bradley Wiggins's world best by pedalling more than 33 miles, or 54.5km, in an hour.
