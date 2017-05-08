Dad-To-Be Takes On Cycling Record To ...

Dad-To-Be Takes On Cycling Record To Prove It's 'Harder Than Giving Birth'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Small World News Service

A dad-to-be is attempting to break a famous cycling record days before his wife is due to give birth - because he says 'it's HARDER than having a baby'. Josh Morris, 29, aims to beat Olympian Sir Bradley Wiggins's world best by pedalling more than 33 miles, or 54.5km, in an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Small World News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May 2 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC