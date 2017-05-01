Czech defense minister in first meeti...

Czech defense minister in first meeting with US counterpart

The Czech Minister of Defense is starting a working visit to the United States with the highlight a meeting with his American counterpart, James Mattis. While there are other issues on the agenda, Martin Stropnicky might also have some explaining to do over levels of Czech defense spending.

