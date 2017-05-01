Czech defense minister in first meeting with US counterpart
The Czech Minister of Defense is starting a working visit to the United States with the highlight a meeting with his American counterpart, James Mattis. While there are other issues on the agenda, Martin Stropnicky might also have some explaining to do over levels of Czech defense spending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar '17
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar '17
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC