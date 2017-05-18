Cycling: Superb time trial propels Ki...

Cycling: Superb time trial propels Kiwi George Bennett into Tour of California lead

17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

George Bennett of New Zealand, riding for Team Lotto NL-Jumbo, rides in the breakaway during stage two of the AMGEN Tour of California. Photo/Getty Images Trailing Pole Rafal Majka by six seconds entering the penultimate stage, Bennett produced an outstanding 24km time trial around Big Bear Lake to build a 35-second buffer by the end of the day.

Chicago, IL

