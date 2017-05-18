Cycling: Injured Geraint Thomas withdraws from Giro d'Italia
The Team Sky co-leader said a knee injury has been getting worse by the day, so he has turned his attention to the Tour de France. Geraint Thomas has withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia due to injuries sustained in a heavy crash caused by a police motorbike on Sunday.
