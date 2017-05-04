Cycling: Greipel wins Giro's stage tw...

Cycling: Greipel wins Giro's stage two and takes overall lead

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 113-km Stage 21 from Chantilly to Paris, France - 24/07/2016 - Lotto Soudal rider Andre Greipel of Germany wins on the finish line. German Andre Greipel took his seventh win on the Giro d'Italia when he claimed the second stage in a bunch sprint finish on Saturday.

