Cycling: Greipel tickled pink with a Giro stage for Mum
Germany's Andre Greipel of team Lotto-Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the 100th Giro d'Italia cycling race from Olbia to Tortoli on May 6, 2017 in Sardinia. TORTOLI: Germany's Andre Greipel bounced back from an untimely puncture to power his way to a stage two victory on the 100th Giro d'Italia Saturday that gave him possession of the leader's pink jersey.
