Cycling: Gaviria take Giro stage three and pink jersey

Fernando Gaviria of Colombia claimed his maiden grand tour victory when he won the third stage of the Giro d'Italia, also snatching the overall leader's pink jersey on Sunday. The 22-year-old Gaviria benefited from some outstanding work by his Quick Step-Floors team mate Bob Jungels, who rode himself to the ground to keep the peloton at bay in the finale.

