Cycling: Authorities ordered to pay Heras compensation after appeal fails

Spanish authorities must pay former cyclist Roberto Heras 725,000 euros in compensation for an overturned positive doping test after Spain's Supreme Court rejected their appeal, a court filing said on Monday. Heras tested positive for banned substance EPO in the 2005 Tour of Spain and was banned for two years by Spain's Royal Cycling Federation.

