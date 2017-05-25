Coquard admits tensions with Direct Energie team after contract snub
The 25-year-old sprinter came turned pro with Jean-Ren Bernaudeau's team, having come through the ranks of its Vende U feeder set-up, but his rise in stature in the past couple of seasons have led him to seek a move to a WorldTour team. A couple of weeks on from turning down the new contract, Coquard collected his 33rd win for the team on the opening day of the Belgium Tour , pointing his little finger to his temple as he crossed the line in dedication to Bernaudeau.
