Contador confirmed to lead Trek-Segafredo at Criterium du Dauphine

12 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Trek-Segafredo has confirmed Alberto Contador will lead its team at the Criterium du Dauphine in preparation for July's Tour de France . Contador hasn't raced since finishing second overall at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco and will be hoping the same approach as 2016 to the Dauphine will lead to success.

