Colombian Fernando Gaviria secures fourth stage win of Giro d'Italia
Colombia's Fernando Gaviria claimed a fourth victory of the Giro d'Italia on Friday's 13th stage to Tortona. The 167-kilometres stage from Reggio Emilia finished as expected in a mass sprint and Gaviria proved his pedigree as the fastest man in the race once more.
