Clancy out to defend title at Revolution Series Season 15

18 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy has his eyes set firmly on defending his Revolution Series Champions League title this season after his JLT Condor team were confirmed as part of the line-up for season 15. Clancy will once again go head to head against friend and colleague Andy Tennant, with the JLT Condor rider pipping his mate to the title in season 14 of the Revolution Cycling Series.

