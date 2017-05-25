Chetout reflects on Broeckx's accident one year ago

Loic Chetout celebrates on the podium with the best young's red jersey, after the first stage of the Tour De Wallonie The third stage of the Tour of Belgium started out unspectacularly on May 28, 2016, but halfway through the world turned upside down . Two race motorcycles collided, and both flew into the peloton, with disastrous results.

