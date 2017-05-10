Chaos at Giro d'Italia as police motorcycle parked on...

Chaos at Giro d'Italia as police moto...

A police motorcycle parked on the racecourse at the Giro d'Italia wreaked havoc on Sunday's stage 9, sending several riders crashing to the ground. In the GIF below, you can see the peloton racing along as it comes up on the motorbike on the left side of the road: Normally the race motorbikes stop off to the side of the road, not on it, so the riders would not have expected it.

