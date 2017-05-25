Cannondale-Drapac fulfills Giro d'Italia aspirations

The Cannondale-Drapac team started the Giro d'Italia intending to "light-up" up the race, target stage victories and hope that Davide Formolo could finish in the top ten overall. As the riders headed home with sore heads and sore legs after celebrating in Milan, they were satisfied with their performance and savouring the emotions of the 100th edition of the Corsa Rosa.

