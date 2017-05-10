Brent Bookwalter primed for Amgen Tour of California
He is in his 10th year with BMC Racing Team and is finally ready to challenge the world's top cyclists. “Throughout my career, more often than not, I've been a team worker and sacrificed for team results,” he said.
