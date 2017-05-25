Brandle takes confidence from Belgium...

Brandle takes confidence from Belgium TT win over Martin

Matthias Brndle had to wait until the end of May to take his first victory for new team Trek-Segafredo , but the 27-year-old Austrain did it with panache on Friday at the Belgium Tour , taking out world champion Tony Martin on his way to winning the stage 3 time trial by 14 seconds. "I waited so long for this victory," Brndle said.

