Brandle takes confidence from Belgium TT win over Martin

Matthias Brndle had to wait until the end of May to take his first victory for new team Trek-Segafredo , but the 27-year-old Austrain did it with panache on Friday at the Belgium Tour , taking out world champion Tony Martin on his way to winning the stage 3 time trial by 14 seconds. "I waited so long for this victory," Brndle said.

