Boonen 'says thanks' with final victory salute in Belgium - Gallery

Tom Boonen posted a final victory salute Saturday in Belgium at the 'Tom Says Thanks' event that took place at the provincial recreation zone Zilvermeer in his hometown of Mol with a final set of races that included past riders and present stars of cycling. Among those gathered for Boonen's celebration were world champion Peter Sagan , Michal Kwiatkowski , Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert , Filippo Pozzato and a handful of Boonen's Quick-Step teammates, among others.

