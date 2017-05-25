Bardet eager to get back racing in Criterium du Dauphine

Romain Bardet is itching to get back to racing after five weeks away and will line up for the Critrium du Dauphin with big goals after an intensive 16-day altitude training camp in the Sierra Nevada mountains that wrapped up on Saturday. The AG2R La Mondiale rider has been busy building his form for the Tour de France after his sixth place in Lige-Bastogne-Lige.

