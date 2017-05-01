Artistic Director Tim Carroll to Make...

Artistic Director Tim Carroll to Make Shaw Festival Debut Helming Saint Joan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

When the Shaw Festival 's 2017 production of Bernard Shaw 's Saint Joan begins previews on May 3 at the Festival Theatre, it marks two milestones for Artistic Director Tim Carroll - a Shaw Festival directorial debut and his first undertaking of a work by the Festival's namesake. His production joins the tradition of earlier presentations of Saint Joan by former artistic directors Christopher Newton and Jackie Maxwell in 1981 and 2007, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people (Oct '16) Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC