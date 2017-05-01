Artistic Director Tim Carroll to Make Shaw Festival Debut Helming Saint Joan

When the Shaw Festival 's 2017 production of Bernard Shaw 's Saint Joan begins previews on May 3 at the Festival Theatre, it marks two milestones for Artistic Director Tim Carroll - a Shaw Festival directorial debut and his first undertaking of a work by the Festival's namesake. His production joins the tradition of earlier presentations of Saint Joan by former artistic directors Christopher Newton and Jackie Maxwell in 1981 and 2007, respectively.

