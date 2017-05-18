An expensive date: Campenaerts fined by UCI

Victor Campenaerts may have bagged himself a date with his stunt at the Giro d'Italia time trial, but the bill is racking up before he's even sat down to dinner, as he's been fined 100CHF by the UCI for 'damaging the image of cycling'. Campenaerts unzipped his skinsuit at the start and finish of his time trial effort on Tuesday to reveal the words 'Carlien daten?' - 'Carlien, date?' - penned across his chest.

