An expensive date: Campenaerts fined ...

An expensive date: Campenaerts fined by UCI

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Victor Campenaerts may have bagged himself a date with his stunt at the Giro d'Italia time trial, but the bill is racking up before he's even sat down to dinner, as he's been fined 100CHF by the UCI for 'damaging the image of cycling'. Campenaerts unzipped his skinsuit at the start and finish of his time trial effort on Tuesday to reveal the words 'Carlien daten?' - 'Carlien, date?' - penned across his chest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May 2 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,254 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC