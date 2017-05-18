American Flat Track Racing At The Sac...

American Flat Track Racing At The Sacramento Mile This Coming Weekend

American Flat Track is approaching Turn 2 on its dash around four Miles in four weeks as the series heads to the Harley-Davidson Sacramento Mile presented by Cycle Gear at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds in Sacramento, Calif., on May 20. Located in one of flat track's traditional hotbeds, the Sacto Mile is rich with Grand National Championship history and has been the site of many thrilling down-to-the-wire battles. The dominant force over the decades, Harley-Davidson has claimed an impressive 39 victories out of the 51 races held since the event joined the series calendar in 1959.

