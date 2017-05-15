American Flat Track Arizona Mile Race...

American Flat Track Arizona Mile Race Results and Photo Gallery

Read more: Motorcyclist Magazine

It was a great day of racing at Turf Paradise in Phoenix, Arizona for the second running of the Arizona Mile. When it comes to the American Flat Track Mile tracks, it's not a question of will Bryan Smith win, but rather who can beat him? At the Arizona Mile, his Indian Motorcycle Racing backed by All State teammate Brad Baker nearly did, coming short of the win by .057 of a second.

