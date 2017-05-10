Alfonsina, by Ilona Kamps

Title: Alfonsina - Cycling is My Life Author: Ilona Kamps and Fiona Graham and Antoinette Fawcette ) Publisher: Astrada Year: 2016 Pages: 236 Order: AlfonsinaStrada.com What it is: A graphic novel evoking the life and times of Alfonsina Strada who twice rode the Giro di Lombardia and took part in the 1924 Giro d'Italia Strengths: A beautifully produced book that tells its story with eloquence and intelligence Weaknesses: If you need narrative spoon-fed to you, this is not for you I think that, setting out from there, I will put together, piece by piece, the perfect city, made of fragments mixed with the rest, of instants separated by intervals, of signals one sends out, not knowing who receives them.

