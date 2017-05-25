Alafaci escapes Giro d'Italia expulsion, fined for 'act of violence' - Video

Trek-Segafredo 's Eugenio Alafaci escaped severe punishment for hurling a full bidon at the back of Movistar's Rory Sutherland during stage 19 of the Giro d'Itaia . The Italian was fined 200 Swiss Francs and penalised one minute for the 'act of violence' that occurred on the approach to the final climb to Piancavallo.

