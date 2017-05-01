African riders dominate Team Dimensio...

African riders dominate Team Dimension Data Giro d'Italia line-up

Read more: Iol.co.za

Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka line up for the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia on Friday, the African team's second crack at the prestigious European event. Dimension Data bring a strong roster eager to fight for glory in Italy during what is bound to be three weeks of hard racing.

