A mixed day for Yates on Giro d'Italia queen stage

It was a mixed day for Adam Yates on the queen stage of the Giro d'Italia . The 24-year-old rode himself back into the top 10 with a solid ride over the twin ascents of the Passo dello Stelvio, but there was no sign of weakness in his chief rival for the white jersey, Bob Jungels , with whom he finished along with others in the top 10. Yates has had to show resilience since the infamous motorbike crash on stage 9 threw his GC hopes into disarray, turning a fight for the top five and possibly the podium into a slog for the top 10 and the maglia bianca.

