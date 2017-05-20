2019 Tour de France to start in Brussels

2019 Tour de France to start in Brussels

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Three years on from the first suggestions that Brussels would host the 2019 Tour de France Grand Dpart, race organiser ASO confirmed on Tuesday that the Belgian capital will indeed see off the 106th edition of the race, which will mark two key anniversaries: 50 years since the first of Eddy Merckx's five victories and 100 years since the creation of the maillot jaune . Merckx, a Belgian, won six stages on his way to the yellow jersey in the 1969 Tour, which was secured by the mammoth margin of 17 minutes 54 seconds over Roger Pingeon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump turns to 'The Snake' to warn about border... May 2 Wildchild 1
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,192 • Total comments across all topics: 281,415,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC