2019 Tour de France to start in Brussels

Three years on from the first suggestions that Brussels would host the 2019 Tour de France Grand Dpart, race organiser ASO confirmed on Tuesday that the Belgian capital will indeed see off the 106th edition of the race, which will mark two key anniversaries: 50 years since the first of Eddy Merckx's five victories and 100 years since the creation of the maillot jaune . Merckx, a Belgian, won six stages on his way to the yellow jersey in the 1969 Tour, which was secured by the mammoth margin of 17 minutes 54 seconds over Roger Pingeon.

