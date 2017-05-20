2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship | Broadcast Schedule - ...

The world's most prestigious off-road motorcycle championship will once again call home this summer, spearheaded by nearly 40 hours of LIVE coverage and more than 60 hours of total broadcast time. Three rounds of live network coverage on NBC serves as the centerpiece of the 2017 television schedule, with the final 450 Class moto of the Red Bull High Point National each brought into millions of homes across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.