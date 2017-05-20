1997 Tour winner Ullrich to work at classic race in Cologne

Former Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich, who admitted to doping in 2013, says he is returning to cycling as sporting director of the classic Rund um Koeln race in Cologne. Ullrich tells the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper it's "a great honor" to be part of his "absolute favorite race" on June 11. Ullrich won the event in 2003.

