Zero Motorcycles Announces Partnership With 2017 AMGEN Tour of...
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in the electric motorcycle industry, announced a partnership today with the Amgen Tour of California professional cycling race to be included as part of the race's motorized support fleet for the pivotal men's Big Bear Lake Time Trial stage. Zero Motorcycles are particularly optimal for cycling race support, as there is no exhaust or noxious chemicals for the athletes to breathe in, and with virtually no sound, athletes can clearly hear any audio instructions given to them by their team over race radios.
