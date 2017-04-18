Zero Motorcycles Announces Partnershi...

Zero Motorcycles Announces Partnership With 2017 AMGEN Tour of...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Transworld

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in the electric motorcycle industry, announced a partnership today with the Amgen Tour of California professional cycling race to be included as part of the race's motorized support fleet for the pivotal men's Big Bear Lake Time Trial stage. Zero Motorcycles are particularly optimal for cycling race support, as there is no exhaust or noxious chemicals for the athletes to breathe in, and with virtually no sound, athletes can clearly hear any audio instructions given to them by their team over race radios.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar '17 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar '17 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people (Oct '16) Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC