Women's teams gear up for historic first Ardennes triple

Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands and Rabobank-Liv celebrates crossing the finish line to win the 19th Fleche Wallonne women's race Elena Cecchini of CANYON//SRAM Racing digs deep in the last few hundred metres of the Fleche Wallonne Femmes Winner of the men's edition, Alejandro Valverde of Movistar Team and the women's winner, Anna van der Breggen of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team stand on the podium of the Fleche Wallonne Femmes For the first time in history, the professional women will have the same trio of Ardennes Classics as the men, thanks to the addition of the Amstel Gold Race and Lige-Bastogne-Lige races together with La Flche Wallonne on the UCI Women's WorldTour.

