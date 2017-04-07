What this photo of Trump's war room t...

What this photo of Trump's war room tells us

The White House released a photo Friday of President Donald Trump receiving a national security briefing in regard to the US strike on a Syrian airbase, retaliation for the chemical weapons attack earlier this week. The photo, edited for security reasons, shows Trump huddling with top national security and economic advisers in a tight room, as he stares at a television monitor off frame.

Chicago, IL

