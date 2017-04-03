Watch Sunny King Criterium live on Cyclingnews
USA Cycling's Pro Road Tour calendar continues with this weekend's Sunny King Criterium in Anniston, Alabama. The race is one of the pioneers of live streaming video coverage in domestic racing, and will return with a full complement of camera angles and commentary you can view live on Cyclingnews on Saturday, April 8. Pro women start at 6:20PM CET and the men at 7:30PM.
