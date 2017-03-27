Vinokourov and Kolobnev due in court on May 15 in Liege-Bastogne-Liege corruption case

Alexandre Vinokourov and Alexandr Kolobnev are due to appear in court in Liege on May 15 to answer allegations of corruption relating to the 2010 Liege-Bastogne-Liege, which Vinokourov won ahead of Kolobnev. The news was reported on Saturday by Belgian outlets Sudpresse and Le Soir .

